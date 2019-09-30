Brining stays put at York

York City Knights hooker Kriss Brining has signed a new one-year deal with the club.

The 26-year-old returned to the club last season after a spell with Salford and scored four tries in 23 appearances for the club last season.

During his two spells with the club Brining has scored 59 tries in 109 games.

Head Coach James Ford said: “I’m pleased to retain Kriss, he had some important moments for us in 2019 and we’re all looking forward to getting him back to his very best.

“With a good preseason I’m confident we’ll see him play to the levels we all know he’s capable of on a weekly basis.”

Brining added: “It was an easy decision when you’ve got a group like we do.

“The club means a lot to me and it’s great to see the buzz around it and rugby league in York again.

“I can’t wait for next year and hopefully we can have another successful one.”