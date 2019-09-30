Hull KR complete season-long loan for Livett

Hull Kingston Rovers have confirmed the signing of Harvey Livett on a season-long loan from Warrington.

As first revealed by League Express, the utility has joined the Robins for the 2020 campaign to reunite with former Wolves coach Tony Smith.

The 22-year-old enjoyed a brief loan spell with the club this year before being recalled for Warrington’s end of season run-in.

But he will be back in East Hull next season as part of Smith’s new-look squad.

“I really enjoyed my loan spell at Rovers earlier in the 2019 season. They were a great bunch of lads and the club has a great fanbase. I was recalled to Warrington which was fine, as I am still their player,” Livett said.

“It was frustrating not to get much game-time when I did arrive back at Warrington so coming here for 2020 gives me that chance now to play even more games in Red and White. I want to get those minutes racked up but I have to earn the right to do that.

“I’ve never really been out of Warrington to play rugby league. I’ve spent time on loan at Rochdale but that’s literally half an hour down the road. However, I’m already looking at getting a house over in Hull for next year and getting out of my comfort zone. I’m looking forward to experiencing life away from Warrington.”