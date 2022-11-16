Brisbane Broncos and England star Herbie Farnworth wanted in move following player-led pressure

BRISBANE Broncos star centre and England international Herbie Farnworth is attracting the attention of one major club following a successful World Cup tournament.

The 22-year-old excelled for Shaun Wane’s side in what ended in disappointment at the semi-final stage against Samoa and it has reportedly done Farnworth the world of good in terms of attracting outside attention.

Farnworth had already been interesting the Dolphins, Sydney Roosters and the Canterbury Bulldogs, but it is the latter which is seemingly keeping a keen eye on the centre.

With General Manager Phil ‘Gus’ Gould having spoken to Canterbury powerhouse Luke Thompson, Gould revealed that Thompson has spoken incredibly highly of Farnworth.

“Never spoken to him (but) Luke Thompson said he was very impressed with him from the RLWC. That’s all I know,” Gould told the Daily Telegraph.

“Luke was particularly keen on Herbie.

“I think he manages himself and I’m told he’s sorted elsewhere. I haven’t delved into it and haven’t spoken to Luke since England lost last week.”

Whilst Farnworth has repeatedly revealed his desire to stay with the Broncos, he wants to play fullback and with Reece Walsh and Selwyn Cobbo also at Red Hill, the 22-year-old may well have to depart his beloved Brisbane club for that to happen.

The Bulldogs themselves are in the market for a fullback after struggling to fill that position in 2022 with Farnworth a perfect fit.

And to make thing even more interesting, Farnworth comes off contract at the end of the 2023 season making him, effectively, a free agent.