Ex-Wigan Warriors and Salford Red Devils halfback Jackson Hastings’ new club confirmed

FORMER Wigan Warriors and Salford Red Devils halfback Jackson Hastings’ new club has been confirmed.
After a number of weeks being linked to the Newcastle Knights, the Hunter club have finally got their man with former Man of Steel Hastings joining on a three-year deal with immediate effect.
It’s a move that will see Hastings play in his natural position of halfback having been touted as a potential loose forward by Wests Tigers head coach Tim Sheens.
With Hastings moving to Newcastle, Knights forward David Klemmer has moved the other way in a major swap deal.
Director of Football Peter Parr believes that Hastings will be an ideal fit at Hunter.
“We are delighted to have Jackson secured,” Parr said.
“He compliments our playing roster and adds further depth to our halves, with the additional bonus of being a competent goal kicker.
“Jackson is at a stage of his career where he is coming into his prime and we believe his best years are ahead of him.”
Having endeared himself to both the Wigan and Salford faithful whilst in his three and a half year spell in the UK, Hastings earned a move back to the NRL ahead of the 2022 season with Wests.
After leaving under a cloud in 2018, it has been a chance for Hastings to resurrect his reputation Down Under and whilst Wests struggled emphatically in 2022 – indeed they finished bottom of the NRL ladder – the 26-year-old played a major role in actually helping the Tigers win their four games.