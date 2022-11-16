Ex-Wigan Warriors and Salford Red Devils halfback Jackson Hastings’ new club confirmed

FORMER Wigan Warriors and Salford Red Devils halfback Jackson Hastings’ new club has been confirmed.

After a number of weeks being linked to the Newcastle Knights, the Hunter club have finally got their man with former Man of Steel Hastings joining on a three-year deal with immediate effect.

It’s a move that will see Hastings play in his natural position of halfback having been touted as a potential loose forward by Wests Tigers head coach Tim Sheens.

With Hastings moving to Newcastle, Knights forward David Klemmer has moved the other way in a major swap deal.