Brisbane Broncos flyer Tristan Sailor confirms Super League move

BRISBANE BRONCOS flyer Tristan Sailor has confirmed a move to Super League.

Sailor, whose future has been up in the air for a number of months, has signed a two-year deal with St Helens, though the Super League club has yet confirm the move.

Now the livewire Bronco has revealed the move.

“If I go over there and enjoy it I might want to stay. I have signed for two years at Saints and can really improve my game and be consistent in a high level comp,” Sailor told AAP.

“I want to learn as much as I can and play top flight footy. Jack Welsby is an international and someone who plays similar positions to me that I can work alongside.

“Jack and I both play fullback and five-eighth so pre-season it is going to be a matter of what the coaches want. One of us will play in either spot. When I get there it is something we will figure out.”

