St Helens confirm signing of Brisbane Broncos’ Tristan Sailor

ST HELENS have announced the signing of Brisbane Broncos livewire Tristan Sailor on a two-year deal.

Sailor joins the Saints from NRL club Brisbane Broncos, where he has been playing for the last two seasons, and he previously made his NRL debut with the St George Illawarra Dragons. To his name so far he has made 18 senior match appearances, with a further 60 in the New South Wales & Queensland Cup competitions where he well and truly stood out as a star with 23 tries and 65 goals scored.

As a versatile outside back who can play at fullback and half-back, the 26-year-old will fly over to the UK later this year to begin pre-season with St Helens and gear up for the 2025 Betfred Super League campaign.

Speaking to saintsrlfc.com, Tristan Sailor said: “I’m so excited to join St.Helens, back when I was at the Dragons James Graham told me all about the English fans and the Saints fans especially and how passionate they are for their rugby so I’m really looking forward to coming over!

“It’s always been a goal of mine to come over and play in the UK at the top level, so to do that was a big appeal for me and I’m super grateful to Saints for giving me the opportunity to do that.

“Speaking to Paul [Wellens] was great and he helped reassure me and ease my mind because it was a big decision I was making to come across the world, and now I can’t wait.”

Speaking about his versatility at being able to play at both half-back and in the halves, Sailor added: “I think I’ll come in and be a good fit, where I play we’ll wait and see – I’m quite relaxed about it. I just love playing footy and to be able to do it in one of those positions would be fantastic.”

Hungry for success Sailor knows he is coming to a club that demands silverware: “It’s been always been a big goal of mine to win a trophy. I’ve been with Broncos in the extended squad last year when they went to the Grand Final and just came up short. Seeing the history of Saints and its success I’m sure will help me achieve what I want to.”

In a message to the fans, Tristan closed by saying: “I can’t wait to meet you all! I want to help the team to getting more silverware and I’m going to work as hard as I can to do that.”

Head Coach Paul Wellens shared his thoughts on welcoming Sailor to the club stating: “First of all Tristan is an exciting player, he has got some attacking flair and is a player I am sure the fans will look forward to watching play. He is a determined player and he is coming over because he wants to be part of a successful team. I am sure he will come in and improve our team.

“The fact he can play at fullback or at six, similar to Jack [Welsby] gives us options but we don’t need to make decisions too soon on where he plays. What we do know, and what we are confident in, is he will add a lot to our team.

“Tristan has played in some big games and he’s still young, hungry and focused on success. We hope to help him achieve his ambitions and we feel confident in doing that at St Helens.”

