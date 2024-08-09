Brisbane Broncos powerhouse Marty Taupau linked with Super League club

BRISBANE BRONCOS powerhouse Marty Taupau is being linked with a Super League club.

That Super League club, among others rumoured to be in the mix for his signature, is the Leeds Rhinos.

That’s according to Sky Sports pundit Jon Wells who referenced the links live on air as St Helens prepared to take on Salford Red Devils at the Totally Wicked Stadium last night.

Taupau has made 29 appearances for the Broncos since making the move to the Queensland club in 2023 after registering over 150 appearances for the Manly Sea Eagles.

The former Samoan and New Zealand international began his career with Canterbury Bulldogs, making 21 appearances for the Belmore club before moving to Wests Tigers in 2014.

From there, Taupau made his name at Manly between 2016 and 2022, but he was given a lifeline by Brisbane last year after leaving the Bulldogs.

