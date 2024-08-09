Super League club named in chase of Parramatta Eels winger Maika Sivo

A Super League club has been named in the chase for Parramatta Eels winger Maika Sivo.

Back in May, League Express revealed that the Fijian international had been made available to Super League clubs with the Eels keen to move him on.

Now, Sky Sports pundit Jon Wells has named Leigh Leopards as the Super League club chasing the hulking outside back.

Once heralded as one of the greatest wingers in the NRL, the Fijian international had found game time limited with the Eels in 2024, after being forced out of the side by the likes of Sean Russell and Bailey Simonsson.

That being said, Sivo has worked his way back into the Eels’ side, making eight appearances and scoring 11 tries.

Sivo has played all of his career with the Eels so far, debuting in 2019 and going on to make 111 appearances in the blue and gold, scoring 98 tries in the process.

The club and Sivo did hold options to extend the 30-year-old’s contract, but those will not be taken up, with Sivo looking a likely capture for the Leigh club.

