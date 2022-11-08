Brisbane Broncos react to potential Super League move for teenage sensation

EARLIER this morning, Brisbane Broncos teenage sensation Karl Oloapu slammed his current club for the treatment which he has allegedly been subjected to.
“I was in between managers when I signed with the Broncos and only went in to see them with my older brother Joe for advice. They gave me a document that was more than 60 pages long and told (me) to sign it,” Olaupu previously told Wide World of Sports.
“I tried to read it and understand it all in 30 minutes but without a manager or legal advice, it was very hard. The club told me I would be in the top 30 full-time players next year and that I would be playing at my preferred position of five-eighth and that I would meet (head coach) Kevin Walters, so I was happy. They gave me a chicken sandwich and that was it – we were shown the door… it didn’t feel right.
“Now since then, I have been told I am not part of the full-time squad and they want me to play at lock or hooker and change the shape of my body. I’ve never met Kevin and barely heard from the club. When my new manager asked to see their letter of offer to me, the club told him they had lost it… how does that happen?”
However, the Brisbane club has responded, denying such claims.
Could we see Oloapu in Super League? It remains to be seen.