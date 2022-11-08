Brisbane Broncos react to potential Super League move for teenage sensation

EARLIER this morning, Brisbane Broncos teenage sensation Karl Oloapu slammed his current club for the treatment which he has allegedly been subjected to.

“I was in between managers when I signed with the Broncos and only went in to see them with my older brother Joe for advice. They gave me a document that was more than 60 pages long and told (me) to sign it,” Olaupu previously told Wide World of Sports.

“I tried to read it and understand it all in 30 minutes but without a manager or legal advice, it was very hard. The club told me I would be in the top 30 full-time players next year and that I would be playing at my preferred position of five-eighth and that I would meet (head coach) Kevin Walters, so I was happy. They gave me a chicken sandwich and that was it – we were shown the door… it didn’t feel right.

“Now since then, I have been told I am not part of the full-time squad and they want me to play at lock or hooker and change the shape of my body. I’ve never met Kevin and barely heard from the club. When my new manager asked to see their letter of offer to me, the club told him they had lost it… how does that happen?”

However, the Brisbane club has responded, denying such claims.

“The facts are that Karl is a quality young man who has been in the Broncos Academy system since he was 13 years old and in January this year he willingly committed to a contract with our club for three years from 2023-2025,” head of recruitment Simon Scanlan said.

“Prior to signing that contract, we worked from late November 2021 with Karl, his family and his then-manager to reach an agreement on a contract extension.

“The day before the final contract was signed in late January this year, Karl and his family chose to part ways with that manager.”

Could we see Oloapu in Super League? It remains to be seen.