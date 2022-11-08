Ex-Leeds Rhinos, Bradford Bulls and Castleford Tigers man Alex Foster signs deal for 2023

FORMER Leeds Rhinos, Bradford Bulls and Castleford Tigers man Alex Foster has locked in his club for 2023.

That club is the Newcastle Thunder who will be hoping for a more productive season in 2023 following a disappointing 2022.

Foster signed for Thunder ahead of the 2022 season from Super League side Castleford Tigers. The 29-year-old spent five seasons at the West Yorkshire outfit making 62 appearances.

Foster, in his first season in Thunder colours featured 12 times, scoring three tries.

Speaking on his decision to stay in the north east, Foster said: “I’m really happy to be a part of this new era at Newcastle Thunder under Chris Thorman.

“I’m looking forward to working hard and representing the city for another year.”

Keith Christie, Newcastle Thunder chair had previously commented on player retentions saying: “It’s naturally been a turbulent time for a lot of the lads over the last few months, but we’re delighted to have been able to retain some of the great talent from last year.

“This is a really great opportunity for us to reset, rebuild and ensure we build solid foundations for Thunder moving forward. This is about solidifying the future of rugby league in the north east and ensuring we do everything we can to grow the sport and create a platform for our players for years to come.

“I’m personally very pleased that some of the lads from last year will be around to be part of that and as a club we want to thank them for their ongoing commitment to Newcastle Thunder.