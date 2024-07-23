Brisbane Broncos star Tristan Sailor reportedly signs for Super League club on “lucrative” deal

BRISBANE BRONCOS star Tristan Sailor has signed for Super League club, St Helens.

That’s according to the Daily Telegraph which is claiming that the fullback is set to take up a “lucrative” deal with the Merseyside club for 2025 and beyond.

Sailor, 26, was contracted to the Broncos until the end of next year, but the club has agreed to release him from the final season of his deal despite Brisbane wanting to keep him as understudy for Reece Walsh.

The release is currently being finalised and is expected to be formally announced in the coming days, with Sailor registering 12 appearances for the club in the past two seasons.

“It’s definitely a hard one,” Sailor previously said of his Broncos future.

“I absolutely love the Broncos, but roster-wise it is very hard.

“That’s why, with the opportunities I get, I want to make the most of them.

“We have such a strong roster and the thing is everyone (in the playmaking spine) is younger than me … Jock (Madden), Ezra (Mam) and ‘Walshy’.

“As I always say, I have to take opportunities and where that comes, who knows where it might come.”

Brisbane boss Kevin Walters last year blocked a move to Leigh Leopards for Sailor, with Walters keen to keep the 26-year-old as part of his attempts at winning the premiership.

