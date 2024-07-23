Ex-Wigan Warriors star John Bateman set for immediate Super League move

FORMER Wigan Warriors star John Bateman is set for an immediate switch to Super League.

The Daily Telegraph has revealed that Bateman will leave immediately and finish this season with a Super League club, before returning to Australia to complete the remaining two years of his Wests Tigers contract in one of the more bizarre deals.

Bateman joined the Tigers on a four-year deal ahead of the 2024 NRL season in his second stint in the southern hemisphere. He played 32 matches for the Tigers, having played 34 for Canberra between 2019-20.

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast