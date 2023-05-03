Brisbane Broncos winger Jordan Pereira entertaining Super League interest

WITH May 1 passing, Super League clubs are looking at recruitment and retention past the end of the 2023 season.

Some of that attention is fixed on northern hemisphere players whilst some of that is focused on players in the NRL.

Sometimes, Super League clubs can often find gems Down Under that go on to have fruitful careers in the UK or France such as Pat Richards, Kylie Leuluai and Jamie Lyon.

One star in Australia that is currently attracting Super League interest is Brisbane Broncos winger Jordan Pereira, League Express understands.

Pereira has found game time hard to come by at Brisbane since joining the club ahead of the 2022 NRL season, with the winger making just five appearances under Kevin Walters.

Prior to moving to Queensland, Pereira had enjoyed a fruitful spell with the St George Illawarra Dragons, scoring ten tries in 39 appearances over a period of four seasons.

Standing at 6 ft and weighing almost 100kg, the 30-year-old is certainly in the mould of the archetypal athletic and powerful winger that dominates rugby league at present.

Of course, having been born in New Zealand, Pereira would count on the quota of Super League sides but the winger is out of contract at the end of the 2023 season meaning a transfer fee would not be needed.