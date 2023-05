CASTLEFORD TIGERS forward Daniel Smith has made a short-term loan move.

Smith, who has found opportunities hard to come by at The Jungle in 2023, has made a two-week loan move to Featherstone Rovers.

The 30-year-old forward has made 55 appearances for the Tigers since moving to the club back in 2019 but only five of those have come in 2023 under Lee Radford and Andy Last.