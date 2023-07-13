Brisbane Natives: Fifty Not Out

“I can still remember my first training session walking in and wondering what my new teammates might think of me, but they accepted me with open arms.”

For those unfamiliar with the local Brisbane competition, one club that is synonymous on the amateur scene is the proud Indigenous rugby league team the Brisbane Natives.

2023 marks a milestone for the Open Men’s side celebrating their 50th year as an amateur rugby league club that has had its fair share of ups and downs but continues to fly the Aboriginal flag well into the new millennium.

Whilst the road may not have been all smooth sailing for the proud owners of the land, success has come through the tireless volunteers, the talented playing group and the many Indigenous Elder supporters, that has ensured that the club reach the all-important half century.

Given most clubs enjoy the fruits of a successful leagues club, the Natives have done it the hard way, often drifting from ground to ground over the years until they finally cemented a permanent home at fellow amateur Brisbane rugby league club North’s St Joseph’s.

One stalwart that has remained loyal to the club and is well known in the local community is current player Aaron Haley.

The bustling prop has been a shining light during this half century season at the Natives.

“I’m actually the only non-indigenous born player at the club.

“I had moved around a few times to various other clubs, but when the Natives were struggling for players, a friend of mine Travy Durante who plays in our side, enticed me to come and join him.

“I felt like an outcast at first being the only white player in the side, but the boys took me in as one of the family and this is my fourth season playing at the club.

“I can still remember my first training session walking in and wondering what my new teammates might think of me, but they accepted me with open arms especially when they found out that I was there to help them with the numbers.”

Over the past 50 years Brisbane Natives have had to wander around from club to club looking for a place to call home, but they always managed to be able to find somewhere on the sacred Aboriginal land that meanders its way around Brisbane.

The Brisbane Natives were formed in 1974 because of increasing Aboriginal urbanisation and a growing determination among local communities to assert autonomous control over their lives.

The Indigenous side has had moderate success in their 50-year existence which includes taking out a handful of grand finals and have also boasted names such as former Ipswich Jets captain Ricky Bird to bolster their squad over the years.

“It really is an exciting year for us at the Natives, not only because it is our 50th year anniversary, but our Natives Indigenous Women’s team is also killing it in in the local competition.

“I can proudly say that they are currently top of the ladder.”

Curiously though, the Brisbane Natives were not the first Indigenous team to have played rugby league in Brisbane.

That mantle belongs to the Brisbane All Blacks who were formed in 1945.

Not only did both the Brisbane All Blacks and Brisbane Natives endure significant hardships, but they were also subjected to racism and discrimination both on and off the field.

“Sadly, racism is still part of our game and as much as we try to educate people and weed it out, it does have the potential to creep back onto the field when you least expect it,” said Haley.

Whilst the Brisbane Natives are known for their sheer athleticism and flashy passages of play over the years, the diversity of the club cascades off the field as well with an array of players now well-known Indigenous artists.

Haley explains the significance of the artwork that has been depicted on the club’s jerseys sported by the many Natives teams over the years.

“We are lucky to have some talented artists who have played at our club, with a lot of their work being recognised Australia wide.

“The Indigenous community take great pride in showing people their heritage and educating them on just what Aboriginal history means to them.

“The Aboriginal artists we have at the club have done this by depicting it through our club jerseys.

“The main circle represents Brisbane Natives RLFC, the smaller circles signify the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Communities and small towns from all over Queensland as far north as the Torres Strait Islands and south to New South Wales.”

Whilst the Natives club has been around now for half a century, club legend Joe Malone’s achievement as the clubs most capped player saw the workhorse forward suiting up for 30 seasons, which included winning five Grand Finals.

Malone would also prove that age is just a number having brought the curtain down on his stellar career at the ripe old age of 50.

“When you look at the calibre of players that the Natives have had over the years, one player who bled for the club was Joe Malone,” said Haley.

“Not only was he a great leader on the paddock, but he was also passionate about giving back to the community especially the younger Indigenous kids.

“Being non-indigenous myself, I have come to realise just how passionate the community really is.”

As the Natives reach the halfway mark of the current Brisbane rugby league season, through all the club’s trials and tribulations of at times being without a permanent home, their spirit and willingness to keep going is inspirational.

