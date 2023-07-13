Rohan Smith issues one-sentence response to Danny Levi rumour as well as Aidan Sezer’s potential Leeds Rhinos exit

LEEDS RHINOS have been linked with a number of names in recent weeks as head coach Rohan Smith looks to build for 2024 and beyond.

One of those names is former Huddersfield Giants hooker Danny Levi, who returned to the NRL for 2023.

That being said, Smith has kept his close to his chest, remaining coy on the subject.

“I’m not going to buy into any of the speculation, when or if there is a signing we will be excited to announce,” Smith said when asked about Levi.

With regards to more speculation, halfback Aidan Sezer has been linked with a move to NRL outfit Wests Tigers with the playmaker out of contract at the end of the 2023 season.

Again, though, Smith was keen to distance himself from any reports.

“I’m not sure about the reports so that is a question I can’t answer,” Smith continued.

“Those conversations will be had behind closed doors. If Aidan has an announcement to make he can make it.”