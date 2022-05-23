Broadcast coverage confirmed for 1895 Cup final between Featherstone Rovers and Leigh Centurions

Premier Sports and the BBC will both televise the final of the 1895 Cup this Saturday at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The two leading Championship sides, Featherstone Rovers and Leigh Centurions, will meet in the showpiece game, which starts at 12pm.

As well as being available on Premier Sports, who hold Championship rights this season, the match will also be shown free-to-air on the BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and the Red Button.

Mark Foster, the RFL’s chief commercial officer, said: “This will be the third AB Sundecks 1895 Cup Final and we are delighted it will reach a wider audience than ever through BBC Sport and Premier Sports.

“The BBC have covered each of the previous two finals, and will again provide superb exposure for the two leading clubs in the Betfred Championship, each with a passionate fanbase and playing some superb Rugby League.

“The regular Monday Night coverage of the Betfred Championship on Premier Sports has been a big hit already in 2022 and we are pleased that Premier will be able to add coverage of the AB Sundecks 1895 Cup final.”

Featherstone are the holders of the 1895 Cup trophy, which is for clubs outside Super League, having beaten York City Knights in the final at Wembley last year.

It is the third edition of the competition, which was first won by Sheffield Eagles in 2019.