Catalans Dragons secure rising star to new contract after losing duo

Catalans Dragons centre Matthieu Laguerre has signed a new contract to remain with the Super League club until the end of 2024.

The 23-year-old made his first-team debut last season and now has scored twelve tries in 18 games, the latest a length-of-the-field effort in last week’s win at Hull KR.

Catalans head coach Steve McNamara believes that Laguerre, who earned his first France cap in their international against England at the end of last year, will only get better.

“We are delighted that Matthieu has agreed a new deal with the Dragons,” said McNamara, whose side currently sit second in the Super League table.

“He has worked extremely hard on all aspects of his game and this has shown in his performances for us. He will be an integral part of our team in the years to come and we look forward to seeing him progress further.”

Laguerre added: “I am very happy to sign a new contract with the Dragons. I feel really good in this team and in this club and, to be honest, staying here was a natural choice.

“I have the trust of the coach and the club, I hope I can repay that by continuing to give my best every time I wear the Dragons’ jersey. I am lucky to be in a top-tier club and I know that I have to continue to work hard to improve.”

Laguerre’s new deal comes on the same day that Catalans confirmed the departures of prop duo Sam Kasiano and Gil Dudson to Warrington Wolves at the end of the season.