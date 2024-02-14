Broadcast selections made for Challenge Cup Fourth Round with kick-off times confirmed for all eight ties

THERE will be two live Challenge Cup games broadcast on Sunday 25 February in the hotly-anticipated Round Four of the competition.

Kick off times for all eight Round Round matches in the Betfred Challenge Cup have also been confirmed.

Bradford Bulls versus Widnes Vikings will be shown live on BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport Online from 12.20pm, followed later in the day by Swinton Lions versus Oldham on The Sportsman at 6pm.

Both streaming platforms have attracted strong Betfred Challenge Cup viewing figures to date, with the average BBC audience up 81 percent on 2023 and The Sportsman showing an increase of 22 percent on its 2023 average.

Bradford and Widnes boast a strong cup pedigree, having won one of sport’s most prestigious knock-out competitions a dozen times between them. The two Betfred Championship sides enjoyed comfortable third round victories over North Wales Crusaders (48-2) and Doncaster (50-16) respectively, but the Odsal tie is almost certain to be much closer than either of those games.

Another game too close to call is Swinton Lions versus Oldham, which will be shown live on The Sportsman later the same day at 6pm. The Lions are unbeaten in 2024 and safely negotiated NCL side West Hull in Round 3, while League One Oldham turned in a dominant second half display to win at Championship side Barrow.

Elsewhere, there are attractive-looking Yorkshire derbies on Sunday afternoon at the LNER Community Stadium, where York Knights host Sheffield Eagles, and at Cougar Park where League One Cougars take on Championship heavyweights Featherstone Rovers. It’s also Championship versus League One at Batley, as they entertain Rochdale Hornets.

Four community clubs remain in contention for a place in the fifth round and, with York Acorn taking on NCL rivals Wath Brow Hornets on Saturday 24, at least one of them will make the cut. Of the other two community clubs, Hammersmith Hills Hoists travel north to face Halifax Panthers on Saturday evening and Hunslet ARLFC are at Wakefield Trinity the following day.

Betfred Challenge Cup Round Four fixtures (Sunday 25 February unless stated)

Batley Bulldogs v Rochdale Hornets (KO 2pm)

Bradford Bulls v Widnes Vikings (KO 12.30pm) live on BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport Online

Halifax Panthers v Hammersmith Hills Hoists (Saturday 24, KO 5pm)

Keighley Cougars v Featherstone Rovers (KO 3pm)

Swinton Lions v Oldham (KO 6pm) live on The Sportsman

Wakefield Trinity v Hunslet ARLFC (KO 2pm)

York Acorn v Wath Brow Hornets (Saturday 24, KO 2pm)

York Knights v Sheffield Eagles (KO 3pm)

