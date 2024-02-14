BREAKING: Ex-Wests Tigers winger David Nofoaluma makes Super League move

FORMER Wests Tigers winger David Nofoaluma has made a move to Super League with Salford Red Devils.

The 30-year-old has signed a one-year deal at the Salford Stadium following his controversial exit from the Tigers.

“I think for myself it a good move for me to get out Sydney and experience what it’s like over in Europe. I’m excited about it. I got a taste of a new club when I went down to Melbourne, so I know what it’s like to be in a new environment. It’s a fresh start,” Nofoaluma said.

Despite being a Wests veteran, the 30-year-old was loaned out to the Melbourne Storm at the end of the 2022 NRL season before reportedly being told by new Tigers head coach Benji Marshall that he wouldn’t play first-grade with the club again.

That led to Nofoaluma taking the alleged comments to the Rugby League Players’ Association (RLPA) as the winger took legal advice over the issue.

He then refused to train with the Tigers which was seen as the first breach before arriving late to training after two weeks of talks between himself, Wests and the RLPA.

Nofoaluma was then released following a second breach of his contract, with Salford the grateful recipients.

The Red Devils, of course, have endured an off-season to forget with the likes of Brodie Croft, Andy Ackers and Ken Sio all departing the club.

Meanwhile, Nene Macdonald and Cade Cust are just some of those that have signed for Paul Rowley’s side for 2024 and beyond, with Nofoaluma joining them.

