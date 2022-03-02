Broadcasters confirm TV picks for Challenge Cup fifth round

Bradford Bulls’ clash with Leigh Centurions in the fifth round of the Challenge Cup will be shown on Premier Sports as one of four live matches across as many different broadcasters.

Premier broadcast their first match in the competition in round four as Leigh defeated Widnes Vikings.

They will again show a match in their Monday-night slot for the next round, with the two Championship heavyweights to face off at Odsal on 14 March.

Bradford also defeated fellow second-tier opposition to reach this stage, having won at London Broncos last Sunday.

Meanwhile, the BBC continue their coverage of every round of the Challenge Cup, having chosen to show the Cumbrian derby between Barrow Raiders and Workington Town in round five.

The old rivals, who met in the 1955 Challenge Cup final, will play on Sunday 13 March at 1pm, live on BBC iPlayer, Red Button and the BBC Sport website and app.

Barrow overcame League 1 side Rochdale Hornets to make it through while Workington had to see off fellow Championship outfit Dewsbury Rams.

North Wales Crusaders, the last remaining League 1 club in the competition, will be shown on the OurLeague website and app when they host Sheffield Eagles.

Having got through three rounds to make it to this stage, including knocking out leading third-tier sides Swinton Lions and Hunslet, North Wales will face Sheffield – victors over Hunslet Club Parkside in round four – on Saturday 12 March at 1.30pm.

And The Sportsman will continue their coverage of the early rounds of the Challenge Cup by showing the all-West Yorkshire tie between Batley Bulldogs and Featherstone Rovers on their Rugby League YouTube channel.

Batley, who beat the Royal Navy last weekend, and Fratherstone, victorious at Halifax Panthers, will play on Saturday 13 March at 3pm.

Also at that time is the only tie not being televised, between Whitehaven and York City Knights.

The winners of each match will reach the sixth round and a potential date with a Super League club, while also entering the 1895 Cup.

Challenge Cup fifth round:

Saturday 12 March

North Wales Crusaders v Sheffield Eagles (1.30pm, OurLeague)

Sunday 13 March

Barrow Raiders v Workington Town (1pm, BBC Sport)

Batley Bulldogs v Featherstone Rovers (3pm, The Sportsman)

Whitehaven v York City Knights (3pm)

Monday 14 March

Bradford Bulls v Leigh Centurions (7.45pm, Premier Sports)