Newcastle Thunder appoint new chairman

Newcastle Thunder have announced that former managing director Keith Christie will return to the club as their new chairman.

Christie played a key role with the club between 2009 and 2017 as general manager and then managing director, including in managing the process that saw the club evolve from Gateshead to Newcastle.

Since 2017, Christie has retained his position as one of the Championship club’s directors, but will now take on an expanded role with immediate effect.

“Thunder is very important to me and when Semore (Kundi, Thunder owner) and Dave asked me to take on the chairmanship and to help them in the running of the club, it didn’t take long to accept. I have a real vision of what we can achieve for rugby league in the north east.

“With the club playing Championship rugby, Magic Weekend returning and the Rugby League World Cup looming large, there are some big opportunities to grow the club that we must take advantage of.”