Brock Lamb signs with the Eels

Former London Broncos playmaker Brock Lamb has signed a two-year deal with Parramatta Eels.

Lamb played six games for the Broncos, scoring three tries, towards the end of 2019 after leaving Sydney Roosters.

“Brock provides depth to an already talented roster and will ensure competition for spots in our halves remain high,” said Eels General Manager of Football, Mark O’Neill.

“Following his return from Super League, we’ve provided Brock with an opportunity to re-ignite his NRL career and we are grateful he has agreed to be part of the Eels for the coming two seasons.”

Lamb has also played with Newcastle Knights in the NRL as well as the Roosters and London Broncos.