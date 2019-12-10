Frawley move to Raiders confirmed

Matt Frawley’s move to Canberra Raiders, as first revealed in League Express, has been confirmed.

The playmaker was released from his contract with Huddersfield Giants to pursue opportunities elsewhere and it hasn’t taken long for the former Bulldog to settle back in the Australian capital.

“It’s great to be back home and I guess you can say I’ve come full circle since playing my junior footy here,” Frawley said.

“I’m looking forward to having the chance to train really hard this pre-season and hopefully get an opportunity to get back into the NRL.”

Frawley failed to deliver with the Giants in 2019 after playing 31 NRL games for the Bulldogs.