Brodie Croft’s agent speaks out on Leeds Rhinos pursuit as Salford Red Devils star gears up for exit from Super League club

BRODIE CROFT’S agent has spoken out on Leeds Rhinos’ pursuit of the Salford Red Devils star as the Australian halfback gears up to exit the Super League club.

Speculation has mounted, as per Rugby League Live, in recent days that Croft could be heading for Headingley, with the West Yorkshire club set to throw a six-figure fee at Salford in the hope of luring the talented playmaker.

Of course, where that would lead Salford remains to be seen, but Leeds are desperate for new blood in a bid to improve on their dismal showing in the 2023 season.

For Croft’s agent, Chris Orr, there has yet to be a decision made but Leeds are certainly in the driving seat.

“Leeds are certainly chasing him, what the decision will be or if a decision will be made I’m not sure yet,” Orr told League Express.

“I think the rumours have been circulating at Salford for many months and that places us in a difficult position.

“Had this been an opportunity six months ago then yeah, there would have been every club interested but you’ve got to find the club with the roster spot as well as being capable of paying Brodie and a transfer fee for someone of his quality.

“Such a transfer fee for a seven-year contract would generally be over £150,000 and Leeds can pay that.”

But, it’s not just the Rhinos that are interested with many leads being worked on.

“We are chasing every lead at the moment to make sure he has got all the cards on the table before he makes a decision,” Orr continued.

“He had an opportunity to go to St George (Illawarra Dragons) and Wests (Tigers) to go early but again, this is late in the day so most rosters and salary caps of Brodie’s amount would struggle to find the money.”

All in all, it is set to be an interesting number of days and weeks where Croft, Salford and Leeds are concerned!

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.