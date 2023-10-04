Four potential clubs Nene Macdonald could sign for following Leeds Rhinos exit

NENE MACDONALD’S exit from Leeds Rhinos was confirmed last night following the centre’s return to Australia for the birth of his child.

After a stellar first year with the Headingley outfit, Macdonald will now seek to carve out another career in Australia’s second tier or the NRL.

As such, which four clubs could the 29-year-old potentially sign for?

St George Illawarra Dragons

Macdonald enjoyed the most number of career appearances with St George back in 2017 and 2018, registering 16 tries in 46 appearances for the Dragons. And, with a rebuild of astronomic sorts set to be undertaken in the off-season under new boss Shane Flanagan, the 29-year-old would certainly prove to be a shrewd acquisition for an out-of-sorts St George club at present. He would also provide competition for centre places alongside Zac Lomax and Moses Suli.

Brisbane Broncos

Brisbane have lost Herbie Farnworth to The Dolphins and Ethan Quai-Ward to the Canterbury Bulldogs for 2024, meaning Kevin Walters will be looking for a new centre to partner Kotoni Staggs in the off-season. The 2023 Grand Finalists probably don’t have too much cap space which could work in their favour for Macdonald, who wouldn’t be anywhere the Broncos’ biggest earners if he does sign.

Canberra Raiders

Canberra have struggled with consistency in the centres in 2023, with the likes of Matt Timoko, Jarrod Croker, Sebastian Kris, Harley Smith-Shields and Albert Hopoate all playing there at some stage during the season. Bringing in Macdonald would help shore up the outside back spots as well as provide essential competition, especially with Croker now retiring at the end of the season.

Wests Tigers

It’s fair to say that Wests are dreadful in the 2023 NRL season, finishing bottom of the ladder with just three wins all year. They have already begun their recruitment for 2024 in earnest, bringing in the likes of Aidan Sezer, Latu Fainu and Samuela Fainu, but they have also lost Tommy Talau to the Manly Sea Eagles. The Tigers desperately need new blood out wide and Macdonald would bring that – as well as a good relationship with Sezer from their time at Leeds.

