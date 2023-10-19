Brodie Croft’s contract at Leeds Rhinos includes NRL get-out clause

BRODIE CROFT is now a Leeds Rhinos player – and will be until the end of the 2026 Super League season, if – and it’s a big if – an NRL club does not come in for him.

Croft signed a three-year deal with the Headingley outfit earlier this week despite signing a seven-year contract with Salford Red Devils just this season..

But, if NRL clubs are interested and the halfback wants to return to Australia, then there is the ability to do as his agent, Chris Orr, explained to the Daily Telegraph.

“Brodie has some NRL clauses in his Leeds deal,” Orr told the Daily Telegraph.

“With the abundance of NRL halfbacks coming towards the end of their contracts for 2024, who knows, Brodie Croft could still one day come back to the NRL.

“All the best halfbacks in the NRL are aged 28-plus. With the experience Brodie has gathered and the form he is in … from what I have seen in the current market, Brodie has a lot to offer an NRL club.

“He is certainly keen to come back one day but it is all based around opportunity and what’s the right opportunity.”

Croft scooped up the Steve Prescott Man of Steel award last season following a stellar first year in Salford colours.

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

Click here to listen to our new League Express Podcast.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.