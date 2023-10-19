Leeds Rhinos’ biggest-ever deal a major boost for Super League as Covid-19 challenge laid bare by Gary Hetherington

LEEDS RHINOS chief executive Gary Hetherington has explained how things are now looking rosy at the West Yorkshire club following a tough period during the Covid-19 pandemic after the club signed a historic 15-year partnership with Leeds-based business AMT Auto.

Like all the rest of the Super League clubs, Leeds were hit hard by the pandemic, but the recent announcement that the Rhinos had signed the biggest deal in their history with AMT Auto this week has given a massive boost to all Leeds fans as a symbol of the club’s financial attractiveness.

The club have signed a 15-year deal with the Leeds-based family-owned business, with the company employing over 150 people in one of the fastest growing businesses in Yorkshire.

Established in 1995 by Neil McGawley, AMT Auto offers a Rent -Lease-Buy-Sell- Insure model for all types of vehicles and customers and now have headquarteres in Leeds with additional outlets in London, Birmingham and Edinburgh.

As well as the Rhinos, AMT Auto are proud partners of Leeds United and Yorkshire County Cricket in the city.

For Hetherington, it’s “very timely” following a disappointing 2023 Super League season.

“It’s a great confidence boost to Leeds Rhinos, Headingley and for Super League because we have got a local company with a national brand that is investigating significantly in the sport,” Hetherington told League Express.

“It is the biggest commercial deal we have ever done and it’s for 15 years as well. It’s very timely for Leeds Rhinos as we look forward to 2024, because we are determined to have a season that brings success both on and off the field.

“We need to be growing all parts of our business and we are confident we can do that, but at the same time we need to create a winning team for our fans.

“Both of those objectives come with significant challenges as all clubs are trying to do the same but we believe the potential we have got here at Headingley and within Leeds Rhinos enables us to take that approach and expand into success rather than contract into survival which of course for some clubs and businesses it is a sensible approach to take.

“But the potential here at Leeds, we need to invest here in that belief that we can convert the potential into reality.

Hetherington hailed what his club does off the field and why the club is now on an upward curve following the Covid-19 pandemic.

“I think a lot of what we do is pretty good. Our matchday presentation, our communication and relationship with all our members, fans and particularly sponsors and promotional partners is outstanding.

“We have got a very solid management team here, most of our heads of department have been here for many years and they are extremely committed and love working here.

“Looking at us as an organisation, there are so many things that are pretty good. Our connection with our Leeds Rhinos Foundation and the connection with all the various teams we have here, the women’s team, wheelchair team, men’s disability team, learning disability teams and of course our Super League netball team are all part of the Leeds Rhinos organisation and they are all thriving and progressing.

“Our business has come through Covid which was a real challenge but we are now on an upwards trajectory where we can look at developing and progressing our business which is all there to support our ambitions on the field.”

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.