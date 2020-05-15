Broncos and Eels first up in return of NRL

The NRL has announced for rounds 3 and 4 of this season’s Premiership when the competition resumes behind closed doors on 28 May.

Brisbane Broncos will re-open the season on that date with a clash against the Parrmatta Eels at a venue in Queensland after the state government approved travel across its borders earlier this month.

The clash will be followed on Friday by an all-Queensland derby between the Cowboys and Titans before Latrell Mitchell lines up for South Sydney against the Sydney Roosters in a match that should have been played in the original round three in March before the season was suspended.

On Saturday, May 30, the Warriors – who have relocated to NSW due to Trans-Tasman travel restrictions – will face the Dragons, with Dragons hooker Issac Luke set to play his first game against his former team-mates.

Cronulla and Wests Tigers will also play on the Saturday, as will Melbourne and 2019 Grand Finalists Canberra, who defeated the Storm on their way to the Grand Final.

Unbeaten sides Penrith and Newcastle will clash on Sunday afternoon, followed by Manly and Canterbury.

Round 3: Thursday 7.50pm Broncos vs Eels, Friday 6.00pm Cowboys vs Titans, Friday 7.55pm Roosters vs Rabbitohs, Saturday 3.00pm Warriors vs Dragons, Saturday 5.30pm Sharks vs Tigers, Saturday 7.35pm Storm vs Raiders, Sunday 4.05pm Panthers vs Knights, Sunday 6.30pm Sea Eagles vs Bulldogs.

Round 4: Thursday 7.50pm Broncos vs Roosters, Friday 6.00pm Panthers vs Warriors, Friday 7.55pm Storm vs Rabbitohs, Saturday 5.30pm Eels vs Sea Eagles, Saturday 7.35pm Cowboys vs Sharks, Sunday 4.05pm Raiders vs Knights, Sunday 6.30pm Titans vs Tigers, Monday 4.05pm (Queen’s Birthday) Bulldogs vs Dragons.