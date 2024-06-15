Brother of England World Cup hero Jack Brown tipped to be even better

YOU may remember England wheelchair star Jack Brown – now get ready to meet his brother, who is tipped to become even better.

Brown lit up England’s famous World Cup triumph in 2022, finishing as joint top-scorer with 17 in their five matches and subsequently winning the first International Golden Boot award.

One of his brothers, Harry Brown, is also a hugely successful player in wheelchair basketball, part of Great Britain’s bronze-medal winning team at the 2016 Paralympics.

Until last year, basketball was also where youngest brother Joe Calcott focused his energy, but he is now part of the Halifax Panthers team preparing for the start of the Wheelchair Super League season this weekend.

Jack Brown played for Halifax himself in a 20-year career which also includes winning the first World Cup in 2008 and now coaching the Queensland team while living in Australia.

Like Jack, Calcott is non-disabled but took up wheelchair sports to play alongside Harry, who lost both his legs as a baby.

And Panthers player-coach Wayne Boardman believes big things are possible for the 24-year-old, who helped Ireland win the Celtic Cup over the weekend.

“He’s going to be dangerous this year,” said Boardman, whose side start their campaign this Sunday against Leeds at Sedbergh Sports Centre.

“Mark my words, at some point he is going to be better than Jack Brown. He pushes like him. He’s learning the game very quickly.

“All three of them have pushed, with Harry, since they were babies. All three of them can push chairs like they can walk.

“Joe has played basketball at quite a high level. Now it’s just a case of learning the game, but Joe has been watching Jack and Harry for years.”

First published in League Express newspaper, Issue 3,434 (June 10, 2024)

