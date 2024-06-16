Ex-Parramatta Eels head coach Brad Arthur hunting Super League job

FORMER Parramatta Eels head coach Brad Arthur is hunting a job in Super League, if one such arises.

That’s according to Sky Sports reporter Jenna Brooks, who, live at the Halliwell Jones Stadium on Friday night, claimed that the Australian if very much interested in a move to the northern hemisphere.

The 50-year-old had spent his entire coaching career with the Eels before being axed unceremoniously earlier in the season after a decade with the club.

During that decade, Arthur had earned a 52 win percentage, steering the Eels to 135 wins out of 258 and 123 losses with no draws.

It remains to be seen which Super League vacancy Arthur would be holding out for, with no club currently without a head coach and Brisbane Broncos assistant coach John Cartwright heading to Hull FC for 2025 and beyond.

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast