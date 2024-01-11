TERRELL MAY, the brother of new Hull KR signing Tyrone May, is set to leave the Sydney Roosters with the aim of playing alongside his two siblings.

Whilst Tyrone has just recently signed for KR in Super League, Taylan is at the Penrith Panthers where he won the 2022 NRL Grand Final before missing the entirety of the 2023 season through injury.

Brother of new Hull KR signing Tyrone May set to leave Sydney Roosters as Terrell May aiming to play alongside his brothers

Terrell, meanwhile, has staked his claim to be the next big thing at the Roosters. That being said, the 24-year-old prop has spoken of his desire to play with Tyrone and Taylan – and if that means leaving Sydney then so be it.

“I want to be honest here. My talks are with whoever wants to sign us three brothers. That’s where I want to be at,” May said on the Bloke in a Bar podcast with Denan Kemp.

“Robbo (Roosters’ head coach Trent Robinson) knows too. I haven’t hid it from him. Whichever club wants three brothers, that’s where I’ll be at. We are all off (contract) at the same time.

“That’s the preference if a club can get all three of us, I’ll sign there in a heartbeat no matter what. I think everyone would.

“If you have two brothers you could be at the same club with, I think you’d want to be there no matter the situation.

“Clubs have shown interest, but it’s just what club we want to be at. Obviously I want to stay at Roosters, but it’s hard when you have brothers.”

Meanwhile, Tyrone played 45 times for the Catalans Dragons in 2022 and 2023 after making the move from Penrith.

