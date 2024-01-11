BBC set to strike Challenge Cup rugby league deal until end of 2026

THE BBC are said to be nearing a deal that will see live Challenge Cup games broadcast on the terrestrial giants until the end of the 2026 season.

That’s according to Mail Sport which, this morning, broke the news that the BBC have usurped Channel 4 into striking a deal for live Super League games for the next three years.

But, with the BBC’s Challenge Cup deal also coming to an end at the end of the 2024 season, the broadcaster has worked fast to ensure a deal is struck which will see rugby league’s most prestigious competition continue to be broadcast on BBC One or Two.

The 2023 version saw Leigh Leopards lift the trophy following a dramatic 17-16 Golden Point victory over Hull KR and it is hoped that more drama will follow in 2024.

