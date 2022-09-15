Bulgaria announce test with Malta

Bulgaria will host Malta in a senior men’s international at Stadium Trebich in Sofia on Saturday 8 October with a 5.30pm kick off (local time). It will be the first-ever meeting of the nations and the host’s fifth fixture in the international arena.

“We are really looking forward to welcoming the Maltese,” commented Bulgarian team manager, Zeljko Delic, “We will give our best to show them great hospitality and a strong performance on the field. This will be a big test for us and we look forward to learning from the experience.”

For Malta, the fixture will be a second international against a Balkan nation in 2022, having hosted Montenegro in May, a fixture they won 66-6.

“The Montenegro game gave us motivation and confidence to keep building and pushing our squad,” said Malta head coach Roderick Attard. “The boys are excited to wear the jersey once again. We’re looking forward to the experience the visit will bring, the match assists in the development of our domestic players and will provide an opportunity for some new ones to put their hand up for selection.”