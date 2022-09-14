York City Knights re-sign prop Pauli Pauli

Championship side York City Knights have agreed a new two-year contract with powerful prop forward Pauli Pauli.

The 28-year-old has top-level experience in both hemispheres, playing almost 50 NRL games for Parramatta Eels and Newcastle Knights before moving to the UK for two years each at Wakefield Trinity and Salford Red Devils.

Pauli joined York for the 2022 season, making 19 appearance to date and helping the club reach the Championship play-offs.

Knights head coach James Ford said: “Pauli is a key player for us in terms of getting us to the levels that we are aspiring to be at, both on and off the field, so we are all delighted to have secured his services for the next couple of years.”

Pauli added: “I’m really happy and glad to be staying for us to have a real crack at next season.”