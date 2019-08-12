Bulldogs add Britt for 2020

Canterbury Bulldogs have signed front-row forward Dean Britt from South Sydney Rabbitohs on a two-year deal starting next season.

With the absence of George Burgess for large parts of the season, Britt has established himself in the South Sydney side and has appeared nine times for them this year.

“Dean is an excellent forward who will provide another important piece for our forward pack next season,” said Bulldogs CEO Andrew Hill.

“He has shown this year with his performances for the Rabbitohs that he is hard-working and tough and has the attributes that we as a club are looking for to take us forward.

“He has a great background in what the Bulldogs stand for with his father Darren having been such a major part of the club in the 90’s and we look forward to welcoming Dean to the Bulldog family next season.”