Bulldogs announce passing of player Bruce

Batley Bulldogs player Archie Bruce, 20, has been found dead in his hotel bedroom early this morning after making his debut for the Bulldogs in their match against Toulouse the previous evening.

“Archie’s immediate family have been informed,” a statement from the RFL, on behalf of the Bulldogs, read.

“Batley Bulldogs, the RFL and the RFL Benevolent Fund will be supporting the family while enquiries by the French authorities continue, with the club squad delaying their return to the UK.

The Bruce family have requested privacy during this most difficult of times.”

