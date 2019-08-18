Today’s results

WAKEFIELD gave their Super League survival hopes a shot in the arm with a 38-10 win at relgation rivals Hull KR.

But Huddersfield remain firmly in danger after 24-0 home defeat by Castleford.

Jacob Miller, above, and Ryan Hampshire each crossed twice for Trinity, who are now two points above Huddersfield, Hull KR and London Broncos with three rounds to go.

Super League: Huddersfield 0 Castleford 24, Hull KR 10 Wakefield 38.

Championship: Dewsbury 10 Bradford 34, Leigh 34 Widnes 22, Sheffield 44 Barrow 18, Swinton 32 Halifax 12, York 22 Featherstone 18.

League One: Keighley 19 Whitehaven 48, Newcastle 88 Coventry 6, Oldham 40 Doncaster 14.

NRL: Cronulla Sharks 18 St George Illawarra Dragons 12, Sydney Roosters 42 New Zealand Warriors 6.

