Bulls won’t be rushed over coaching appointment

BRADFORD BULLS chief executive Jason Hirst has pleaded for fans’ patience as many seek clarity on the club’s coaching situation.

While John Kear, who parted company with the former Super League and World Champions on April 26, was officially taking the reins at Championship rivals Widnes Vikings on Friday, Bradford were continuing their search for his replacement.

Hirst says there is an “impressive list” of candidates, with the club previously indicating it included current interim coach Mark Dunning.

He is coming up for ten years’ service in a variety of coaching roles and was Kear’s assistant before taking the reins ahead of the trip to Whitehaven, where Bradford won 34-22.

Ahead of the round-17 home game against league leaders Leigh Centurions, Dunning had a record of five wins from seven games, and his charges were seventh in the table, a point off the play-off places.

Bradford visit Newcastle Thunder on Friday for a curtain-raiser to Super League’s Magic Weekend at the city’s St James’ Park on Saturday and Sunday.

Writing in his column for the Bradford Telegraph and Argus, Hirst said: “What’s been clear from our impressive list of applicants from around the world, is that Bradford Bulls is a club that people want to coach at.

“It’s vitally important that we identify and appoint the right person for this role, hence our rigorous selection process.

“For that reason alone, it isn’t a quick task, so I kindly ask for everyone’s patience while we complete this process.

“In the meantime, the team remains in the hands of our talented and hard-working interim head coach, Mark Dunning.

“There is still all to play for as we aim to win as many matches as we can, to secure an end of season play-off berth, via the highest league position possible.”

Bradford reached last season’s play-offs via a final placing of fifth, but fell at the first hurdle, losing 23-10 at Batley Bulldogs.

Kear’s new club Widnes are among four others in the Championship to have parted company with a coach this season.

After Simon Finnigan and the Vikings split on the same day as Kear departed Odsal, Jermaine Coleman left London Broncos on May 24, Lee Greenwood left Dewsbury Rams on June 1 and Eamon O’Carroll resigned at Newcastle on June 20.

While Dewsbury have appointed Liam Finn, London and Newcastle are under the interim control of Mike Eccles and Denis Betts respectively.

