Dallimore handed three-year suspension after taking banned substance

FORMER Oldham, North Wales Crusaders and Barrow Raiders halfback Jamie Dallimore has been banned from all sport for three years after traces of a banned substance were found in a urine sample.

The anabolic agent clenbuterol showed up in the 33-year-old’s out-of-competition sample in October 2021.

Dallimore, who scored five tries in eleven appearances as Barrow won promotion as last season’s League One champions, said a tablet taken while playing amateur football was the cause, and called it “an act of utter stupidity”.

UK Anti-Doping (UKAD) reduced the ban by a year due to Dallimore’s early admission and accepting the charges.

The ban started on December 16, 2021, and will expire at midnight on December 15, 2024.

Dallimore, who joined Barrow in 2016 and was among the four nominees for last year’s League One Player of the Year award, said he took the tablet to “help boost energy and burn fat” for the football match.

UKAD director of operations Pat Myhill said: “Athletes are solely responsible for what goes into their bodies.

“They should never assume that something is safe to take without checking it first.

“There are potentially damaging side-effects to using anabolic agents, such as clenbuterol, not just to an athlete’s career and their sport but to their own health. It is simply not worth the risk.”

Having earlier re-signed for 2022, Dallimore departed Barrow in mid-December, citing work and family commitments.

Earlier this month, former Whitehaven captain Marc Shackley was given a four-year ban after testing positive for clenbuterol after taking a fat burner to lose weight for surgery on a knee injury.

