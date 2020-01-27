Byrne signs new long-term Wigan deal

Wigan Warriors prop Liam Byrne has signed a new four-year deal with the club.

The 20-year-old made his debut for Adrian Lam’s side last year and made 14 appearances in Cherry and White last term.

He has now been rewarded with a deal that will keep him at the club until the end of 2023. to remain at the DW Stadium until 2023.

“Liam is showing real promise and we were very pleased with how well he equipped himself last season,” Lam said.

“He’s an imposing young man, tough and has an extremely impressive work-ethic which we believe will put him in good stead for the years ahead. He still has plenty to work on – he is by no means the finished article – but he’s in a great place to kick-on and we’re delighted to see him put pen to paper on this new deal.”

Byrne added: “I’m very happy to sign a new-deal with Wigan. Ever since I’ve been at the Club I’ve improved as a player and I’m lucky to have so many great coaches and senior players around me to help me develop my game. I know that the hard work is ahead of me but I’m excited by the challenge.”