TotalRL writers give their Super League predictions

Matthew Shaw (TotalRL.com & League Express)
1 St Helens
2 Wigan Warriors
3 Warrington Wolves
4 Hull FC
5 Catalans Dragons
6 Leeds Rhinos
7 Salford Red Devils
8 Huddersfield Giants
9 Castleford Tigers
10 Toronto Wolfpack
11 Wakefield Trinity
12 Hull Kingston Rovers
I imagine my tip of a ninth-placed finish for Castleford is what will grab attention. The Tigers have recruited some good players with potential but looking at the bigger picture, it looks like a squad in transition, with the current squad coming close to the end of its lifespan. The likes of Tyla Hepi will be better off after a full season at this level but I’m predicting a season of transition for Cas, one they’ll be better off for next year.
James Maloney should help steer Catalans into the five and beyond that, I don’t think I’ve suggested anything particularly against the norm.
Aaron Bower (TotalRL & League Express)
1 St Helens
2 Wigan Warriors
3 Warrington Wolves
4 Leeds Rhinos
5 Castleford Tigers
6 Hull FC
7 Catalans Dragons
8 Wakefield Trinity
9 Huddersfield Giants
10 Salford Red Devils
11 Toronto Wolfpack
12 Hull Kingston Rovers
Lorraine Marsden (League Express & Rugby League World)
1 St Helens
2 Warrington Wolves
3 Wigan Warriors
4 Castleford Tigers
5 Hull FC
6 Leeds Rhinos
7 Salford Red Devils
8 Wakefield Trinity
9 Toronto Wolfpack
10 Catalans Dragons
11 Huddersfield Giants
12 Hull KR
Alex Davis (Rugby League World Editor)
1 St Helens
2 Warrington Wolves
3 Wigan Warriors
4 Leeds Rhinos
5 Castleford Tigers
6 Catalans Dragons
7 Hull FC
8 Salford Red Devils
9 Wakefield Trinity
10 Huddersfield Giants
11 Toronto Wolfpack
12 Hull KR