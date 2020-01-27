TotalRL writers give their Super League predictions

Matthew Shaw (TotalRL.com & League Express)

1 St Helens

2 Wigan Warriors

3 Warrington Wolves

4 Hull FC

5 Catalans Dragons

6 Leeds Rhinos

7 Salford Red Devils

8 Huddersfield Giants

9 Castleford Tigers

10 Toronto Wolfpack

11 Wakefield Trinity

12 Hull Kingston Rovers

I imagine my tip of a ninth-placed finish for Castleford is what will grab attention. The Tigers have recruited some good players with potential but looking at the bigger picture, it looks like a squad in transition, with the current squad coming close to the end of its lifespan. The likes of Tyla Hepi will be better off after a full season at this level but I’m predicting a season of transition for Cas, one they’ll be better off for next year.

James Maloney should help steer Catalans into the five and beyond that, I don’t think I’ve suggested anything particularly against the norm.

Aaron Bower (TotalRL & League Express)

1 St Helens

2 Wigan Warriors

3 Warrington Wolves

4 Leeds Rhinos

5 Castleford Tigers

6 Hull FC

7 Catalans Dragons

8 Wakefield Trinity

9 Huddersfield Giants

10 Salford Red Devils

11 Toronto Wolfpack

12 Hull Kingston Rovers

Lorraine Marsden (League Express & Rugby League World)

1 St Helens

2 Warrington Wolves

3 Wigan Warriors

4 Castleford Tigers

5 Hull FC

6 Leeds Rhinos

7 Salford Red Devils

8 Wakefield Trinity

9 Toronto Wolfpack

10 Catalans Dragons

11 Huddersfield Giants

12 Hull KR

Alex Davis (Rugby League World Editor)

1 St Helens

2 Warrington Wolves

3 Wigan Warriors

4 Leeds Rhinos

5 Castleford Tigers

6 Catalans Dragons

7 Hull FC

8 Salford Red Devils

9 Wakefield Trinity

10 Huddersfield Giants

11 Toronto Wolfpack

12 Hull KR