Cade Cust committed to staking his claim at stand-off for Wigan Warriors

Patient Cade Cust is ready to cut loose after finally discarding the red tape which accompanied his move from Sydney to Wigan.

The ex-Manly Sea Eagles halfback is aiming to fill the gap left by Jackson Hastings, who has joined Wests Tigers along with Warriors teammate Oliver Gildart.

It’s a fresh start for both Cust and his new club after each suffered play-off disappointment this year.

The 23-year-old, who can also play hooker, featured ten times for Manly but missed out on the finals series in which Des Hasler’s side came within game of the Grand Final, only to lose to South Sydney Rabbitohs.

Meanwhile Wigan went down to an 8-0 home defeat by Leeds in their play-off eliminator, Adrian Lam’s last match as coach.

Now Matt Peet is in charge of a squad bolstered by three NRL imports in Cust, who made 27 Manly appearances in all, and props Kaide Ellis (St George Illawarra Dagons) and Patrick Mago (Souths).

Cust last month earned an early release from Manly to pen a two-year Wigan deal with the option in his favour of a third (the Sea Eagles have a re-sign clause should he seek a return to the NRL).

He is now pleased to be training with Wigan after completing the various protocols surrounding his trip from Down Under.

“The last few weeks have been a bit of a waiting game with the visa clearance and stuff,” he said.

“I’m happy to finally get here and start training. I can’t wait to see what’s in store.”

The chance to focus on his preferred position of stand-off was a big draw for a player who cut his teeth with Manly’s feeder club Blacktown Workers.

“Playing at six is a massive thing for me,” he added.

“I want to lead the team around the park, develop my game and be a running five-eighth, so the chance to have control of a team and show what I can do on the field was a major factor.”