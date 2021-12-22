Huddersfield Giants contracts: When every deal runs out

Ian Watson takes charge of his second season at the helm of Huddersfield Giants and has used the off-season to mould the squad further to his liking.

High-profile additions include Chris Hill and Theo Fages, with the latter one of four players contracted to the Giants for the next three years along with Josh Jones, Will Pryce and Luke Yates.

For half the squad, just one season remains on their current deals, including some big names and in the backs especially.

Here’s when every senior player’s contract is set to expire…

2022

Olly Ashall-Bott, Jack Ashworth, Chester Butler, Jack Cogger, Leroy Cudjoe, Ashton Golding, Joe Greenwood, Sam Hewitt, Jon Luke Kirby, Nathan Mason, Chris McQueen, Adam O’Brien, George Roby, Oliver Russell, Innes Senior, Louis Senior.

2023

Matty English, Chris Hill, Michael Lawrence, Danny Levi, Tui Lolohea, Jermaine McGillvary, Oliver Roberts, Owen Trout, Jake Wardle, Oliver Wilson.

2024

Theo Fages, Josh Jones, Will Pryce, Luke Yates.

Undisclosed

Sebastine Ikahihifo, Ricky Leutele.