Cade Cust feeling the love at supportive Wigan Warriors

Cade Cust knew Wigan Warriors were the right team to join after they gave personal assurances to his mother that they would look after him.

The 23-year-old made the decision to leave his homeland of Australia to fly thousands of miles to try his hand in Super League and signed a two-year deal with the Warriors with the option for a third.

The former Manly Sea Eagles halfback admitted the deal was done quite quickly , but one person was very apprehensive about the move. That was his mum.

“On the Tuesday I got a message from my manager asking whether I would be interested in going to Super League. I jumped at the opportunity. By Friday night I had already had a chat and got my release. So it happened in two and a half days. I had a Zoom meeting that Tuesday with Matty (Peet), Kris (Radlinski) and Shaun Wane and all parties were really happy.

“The club is really family orientated. My mum was really worried about me going to the other side of the world, but they reassured her that they would look after me. They told her that they would look after me and that Wigan were a family club. It was nice. It was a real family orientated meeting. We didn’t really talk much about footy.”

Cust is not used to the cold weather we are having now and has also admitted some of the pre-season training sessions were a culture shock, but he is eager to embrace the way of life over here.

He added: “I have enjoyed pre-season. All the boys have been very welcoming. I get on well with Matty and he has helped me a lot with settling in. The one thing that has stood out with the pre-season compared to back home is the hill running. I am not used to that.”

