Why St Helens switch is suiting former Leeds Rhinos man Konrad Hurrell

Konrad Hurrell knows there is something special about St Helens – he’s even enjoyed pre-season for a change!

The Tongan international centre left Leeds Rhinos after three years at Headingley to link up with the reigning Super League and Challenge Cup holders for this season.

Hurrell, a former New Zealand Warriors and Gold Coast Titans player in the NRL, says he’s had no problem settling into the group.

“I can see why this club has been so successful in the last few years; just being around these boys and the coaching staff has been good,” he said.

“It is quite different to where I’ve done pre-season before. The system has been good and tough at the same time.

“I’ve been enjoying it. I hardly ever say this of pre-season that I enjoy training, but I have been.

“It’s been tough but being around the boys and doing this new training system for me, I’ve been enjoying it.”

He already had a flavour of what to expect, having worked with Saints coach Kristian Woolf for years in his other role as Tonga head coach. Hurrell believes working with him full-time can only bring improvement.

“In Tonga you only work with him for a couple of weeks and then he’ll go back to your normal job and we go back,” said Hurrell.

“I can improve working every week under Woolfy.”

The coach was a key reason that persuaded Hurrell to leave Leeds, where he won the Challenge Cup in 2020.

“They were still building and I feel Leeds are going to be good this year,” he said.

“But this was an opportunity for me to go and start afresh somewhere under Woolfy.

“When it came up, I decided to move to try to become the best I can be.

“Last year I struggled with injuries and let myself go a little. I can’t blame anyone but myself for not performing for Leeds last year.”

