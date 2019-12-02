Cameron King secures NRL return

Former Featherstone hooker Cameron King will remain in Australia after signing for NRL club Cronulla Sharks.

King, who was an outstanding performer for Rovers in their Grand Final reaching side last season, had left his future open at the end of the campaign.

But his performances in the Championship have earned him a return to the NRL after signing a one-year deal with the Sharks.

Featherstone had attempted to sort a return out for the 28-year-old last week, but ultimately decided a deal couldn’t be reached.

“It’s was good to get here, meet everyone and jump straight into it,” King said.

“I wasn’t sure I’d get another opportunity in the NRL, so I’m grateful to be back. It’s good to get here and I’m excited about the year ahead.”