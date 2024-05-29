Canberra Raiders forward Loghan Lewis makes immediate Super League switch

SALFORD RED DEVILS have swooped for Canberra Raiders forward with immediate effect.

The loose-forward joins the club for the remainder of the season, with a club option to extend his stay until the end of 2025.

He will now travel over from Australia imminently to link-up with his new teammates and begin preparations for a busy schedule of Super League games.

At just 21 years of age, Lewis has been plying his trade for Canberra in the New South Wales Cup.

In reaction to making the move, Lewis said: “I am incredibly excited to join Salford Red Devils. As a young forward, I am hungry to give this team and the passionate fans my everything each week.

“I am grateful for this opportunity that the Red Devils are giving me and committed to making a positive impact both on, and off the field.

“I can’t wait to get started and meet my new teammates, and coaches, and continue the success of this season.”

Head Coach, Paul Rowley has added: “On behalf of the playing and coaching group, we welcome Loghan to Salford.

“He is a young man looking to grasp an opportunity with both hands and we will support him on that journey. We are clearly light on forwards, so he is a welcome addition to the team.”

Director of Rugby and Operation, Ian Blease has also said: “I am delighted to welcome Loghan to the club.

“He is a young player with a lot of talent and someone I know our coaching team can work alongside to unlock all that potential.

“I also know this group of players will instantly help him settle in and feel part of the family.

“I am looking forward to seeing him flourish in a red shirt!”

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast