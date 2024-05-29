Leeds Rhinos announce major restructuring of the Super League club with new position to be appointed

LEEDS RHINOS have revealed a major re-structuring of the club’s performance department with plans to appoint a new Sporting Director to lead the Rugby department.

The Sporting Director will provide strategic direction, leadership and oversight of the rugby department at Leeds Rhinos as a member of the club’s Board of Directors. The new wide-ranging role will oversee all age grades at the club along with support for the Leeds Rhinos Foundation’s RL Development Plan. The successful applicant will have a proven experience in a senior managerial position with a strong understanding of corporate finance and performance management principles.

The Sporting Director will oversee the Rugby League operation, providing leadership for the coaching and playing staff in line with the club’s strategy and vision, management of salary cap compliance, player and staff recruitment and retention, and the youth development and medical departments.

Chief Executive Gary Hetherington commented: “This decision will boost the Rhinos fortunes now and in the future. It’s a big job and we are looking for someone with extensive experience in sport to lead our plan to build a culture of excellence, innovation and learning to support performance and development and someone who can make a difference.

“This will be done as part of our strategic plan for the development of men’s and women’s Rugby League at the highest level achievable within our financial means in accordance with our mission and values. Clearly winning on the field is a key focus for this new role but, perhaps more importantly, doing so whilst developing an environment for sustainable long-term success that promotes the best local talent with the recruitment of world class players.”

Hetherington stressed that in handing over day-to-day responsibilities for the rugby department to the new appointee and all decisions to do with player and staff retention and recruitment, it will allow him to focus more on the business and income stream challenges facing the club.

The Rhinos expect to receive internal and external applications for the newly created position with the recruitment process beginning immediately and expected to be concluded in early June.

