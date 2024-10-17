Canberra Raiders prop forced to reject Super League interest due to visa issues and finds new club

CANBERRA RAIDERS prop Peter Hola is being forced to reject Super League interest to remain in the NRL, League Express can exclusively reveal.

Hola has made just three appearances for the Raiders since debuting back in 2022, but he made 12 for the North Queensland Cowboys between 2019 and 2021 as well 22 for the Raiders’ reserve grade since last season in the New South Wales Cup.

Of course, under the new visa rules, players who are aged 24 or under who have played in the NSW or Queensland Cup competitions will be able to obtain visas to play in the UK – but with Hola no longer falling into that category, given he is now 25 and hasn’t played the required amount of games to enter the UK, the prop will now be staying Down Under.

However, with Canberra not offering Hola a new contract after it ran out at the end of 2024, the forward has made the move to The Dolphins’ feeder team, Redcliffe, in a bid to find an NRL dea.

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast